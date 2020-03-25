Market Overview

The Qatar Metal Working Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1766.48 million in 2018, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Structural Steel Fabrication is the largest segment due to the extensive implementation of steel fabricated products in construction industry. The major demand in Qatar is due to the burgeoning construction projects with FIFA World Cup 2022 in sight.

– Industry and logistics has highest share among all the end users accounting to 41.11% in 2018. Heightened manufacturing activities and growing logistics in the region due to Qatar’s favorable geographic location has contributed to the market growth.

– Qatar’s strong economic policies, favorable government regulations and increasing number of infrastructural projects have been the major drivers for the market. Companies like Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, Steel Master, Pioneer Metal Company have benefited from the infrastructural growth.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Architectural Steel Fabrication Segment

Architectural steel fabrication is emerging as a significant segment in the structural metal products sector. Key products in architectural steel fabrication include entrance gates, steel flush doors, rolling shutters, grills, and fencing, etc.

Key players in architectural steel fabrication are Gulf Steel, Qatar Metal Industries, Steel Master, Hadadco, Style Engineering, among others.

Furthermore, many players are looking to enter the market, since the manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Qatar following the new legislation, which facilitates the process while providing investors with a slew of incentives.

But as per the steel consumption statistics of Middle East, an increased growth trend is observed in the key steel-using sectors, such as construction (3.2%), automotive (3.4%), machinery (2.9%), metal products (4.2%), transport (4.9%), and domestic appliances (4.2%) in 2016, when compared to 2015.

Hence, this indirectly signifies that the metal fabrication industry is growing and caters to all the above-mentioned sectors.

Booming Structural Steel Fabrication Segment

As of 2016, Qatar has 467 firms in the steel fabrication segment. Most steel fabrication units have capabilities to undertake both architectural steel fabrication and structural steel fabrication works. Based on their capacities, structural steel fabrication firms can be classified as large, medium, and small. Small-sized firms have capacities not greater than 380MT per annum. These units have less than 10 employees, and 30% of their capacities focus on structural steel fabrication works for small- to medium-sized projects, such as low-rise residential buildings and small commercial establishments.

Machining plays a key role in the structural steel fabrication segment. The country’s manufacturing sector led the way in 2017, by clocking exceptional growth and unprecedented expansion. Qatar has managed to attract huge investments into its manufacturing sector.

The growth of manufacturing establishments means the need for metalworking processes to manufacture products, thus creating demand for machining, which is one of the core metalworking processes. Machining basically encompasses a number of different manufacturing processes, such as milling, turning, drilling, tapping, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Qatar Metal Working Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

