The Prison Management Systems market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors

Some of the key competitors covered in the prison management systems market report are Axis Communications AB; Bosch Security and Safety Systems; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Montgomery Technology, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Thales Group; and Tyler Technologies Inc.

Key Segments

By Component Hardware Infrastructure IT Infrastructure Server Storage Network Switch Network Router Others Surveillance Infrastructure Camera Monitors Access Control Infrastructure Biometric Readers Card-Based Readers Electronic Locks Alarms Others Security Lighting Software Infrastructure Software Prisoner Information Management Prison Document Management Prisoner Movement Management Prisoner Cash Management Other Software Services Installation and Deployment Service Training Services Professional Service



By Application

Video Surveillance

Intrusion Detection

Access Control

Alarms & Notification

Prison Administration

Prisoner Information Management

Others

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Montgomery Technology, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

Tyler Technologies Inc.

