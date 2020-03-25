Prison Management Systems Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr
The Prison Management Systems market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.
Some of the key competitors covered in the prison management systems market report are Axis Communications AB; Bosch Security and Safety Systems; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Montgomery Technology, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Thales Group; and Tyler Technologies Inc.
Key Segments
- By Component
- Hardware Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network Switch
- Network Router
- Others
- Surveillance Infrastructure
- Camera
- Monitors
- Access Control Infrastructure
- Biometric Readers
- Card-Based Readers
- Electronic Locks
- Alarms
- Others
- Security Lighting
- IT Infrastructure
- Software Infrastructure
- Software
- Prisoner Information Management
- Prison Document Management
- Prisoner Movement Management
- Prisoner Cash Management
- Other Software
- Services
- Installation and Deployment Service
- Training Services
- Professional Service
- Software
- Hardware Infrastructure
By Application
- Video Surveillance
- Intrusion Detection
- Access Control
- Alarms & Notification
- Prison Administration
- Prisoner Information Management
- Others
Key Regions
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- SEA & Others of APAC
- India
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Oceania
- Rest of SEA
- China
- Japan
- MEA
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security and Safety Systems
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Montgomery Technology, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Thales Group
- Tyler Technologies Inc.
