Powertrain Testing Market studies radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, Powertrain testing became much more famous for the automotive and components manufacturers. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Powertrain Testing industry.

Powertrain testing can be divided into four types, Engine Test, Gearbox Test, Turbocharger Test and Powertrain final test. And there are generally two mainly applications of the Powertrain Testing, automotive powertrain components manufactures and Automotive Manufacturers.

There are many companies in the powertrain testing industry to offer testing service. And because of these giant multinational players in the market, the concentration of global Powertrain Testing market is relative high. The leading five companies occupy about 26% market share. They are AKKA Technologies, Ricardo, FEV, ThyssenKrupp and Horiba.

The worldwide market for Powertrain Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 3820 million US$ in 2024, from 2880 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Powertrain Testing Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 17 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.

Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.

In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.

This report focuses on the Powertrain Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Powertrain Testing Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

AKKA Technologies, Ricardo, FEV, ThyssenKrupp, Horiba, Atesteo, Applus+ IDIADA, Intertek, IAV, MAE, A&D, IBAG, IFP, FAKT, CSA Group, KST and CRITT M2A

Market Segment by Type covers:

Engine Test

Gearbox Test

Turbocharger Test

Powertrain Final Test

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Components Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Powertrain Testing Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Powertrain Testing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Powertrain Testing, with sales, revenue, and price of Powertrain Testing, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Powertrain Testing, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Powertrain Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Powertrain Testing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

