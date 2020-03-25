The Power Electronics Market report provides in-detail of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of Size, Share, Trend, Market growth and end industries. This report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for Power Electronics market and also provides the views over the historical market values.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power. On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Infineon

• Texas Instruments

• On Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Fuji Electric

• …

The Power Electronics report focuses on the Power Electronics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Power Discrete

• Power Modules

• Power ICs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• ICT

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

