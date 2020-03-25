Global “Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) ” market. As per the study, the global “Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Key Segments Covered

By Battery Type Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

By Capacity 1,000 mAh to 2,500 mAh 2,500 to 5,000 mAh 5,000 to 7,500 mAh 7,500 to 10,000 mAh Above 10,000 mAh

By Product Type Mobile Phones Tablets Others (portable media players and other electronic devices)

By Price Range Low Mid High



Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research MethodologyÃÂ

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global portable battery pack market. As previously highlighted, the global portable battery pack market is split into a number of segments. All segments such as battery type, capacity, product type and price range and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends governing the global portable battery pack market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that providers can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global portable battery pack market.

