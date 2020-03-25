The global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pigmentation Disorders Treatment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in this report are Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma.

The global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Treatment

Topical Drugs

Laser Therapy

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Phototherapy

Others

Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Disease Indication

Hypopigmentation Vitiligo Albinism Others

Hyperpigmentation Melasma Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation Solar Lentigines Others



Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers

Others

Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



