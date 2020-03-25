Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market Viewpoint

In this Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in the report include 3M Healthcare, Prime Medical, Össur Hf, DJO, LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation

The orthopedic braces & supports, casting and splints market has been segmented as follows:

Casting Supplies & Equipment Plaster Casts Casting Tapes Cast Cutters Casting Tools and Accessories

Splinting Supplies & Equipment Fiberglass Splints Plaster Splints Splinting Tools and Accessories Other Splints

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Upper Extremity Braces and Support Shoulder Braces and Support Neck Braces and Support Elbow Braces and Support Wrist Braces and Support Spinal Braces and Support

Low Extremity Braces and Support Knee Braces and Support Ankle Braces and Support Hip Braces and Support



Global Orthopedic braces & supports, casting & splints Market, by distribution channel

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Over the Counter (OTC)

E-Commerce

Global Orthopedic braces & supports, casting & splints Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

