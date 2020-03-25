The organic dairy product derives from animals that are grown using organic farming methods. Such products are preservative-free and high in antioxidants, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) compared to conventional dairy products. Because of the 2008 milk crisis, a majority of consumers around the world have switched from traditional to organic dairy products. The use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in non-organic dairy products leads to a change in consumer preferences to organic dairy products. With a double-digit CAGR growth rate during (2018 – 2025), Global Organic Dairy Market will be US$ 54.4 Billion by the year 2025.

By launching educational campaigns and offering technological as well as financial assistance, the governments of numerous countries promote organic farming practices among traditional farmers. Also, technological advances in producing innovative products with low fat and low sodium and sugar levels are expected to drive their demand in the years ahead.

Raising women’s involvement in employment has increased the number of women working outside their homes, driving the development of the demand for organic infant formulas. Infant formulas provide an attractive alternative for their babies to working mothers according to need and comfort.

Organic dairy remains a large market in the United States, but recent growth rates suggest it could start to mature, and new challenges, such as commoditization, arise with maturation. Australia’s market share grew through China’s organic dairy export channel. In the MEA region, Saudi Arabia is dominant due to the increased consumption of dairy products. Because of its digestive health benefits, consumer interests in fermented dairy products have become common. Organic liquid milk represents most of the market share of organic dairy. Significant motivators for Chinese consumers buying organic products are concerns about food safety and quality.

Supermarkets are the largest segment because they draw more customers and located in the city’s central parts. Due to the availability of more shelf space and a vast number of products to choose from, they have gained popularity. The versatility and longer shelf-life of processed dairy products encourage customers to change, but macroeconomic headwinds put pressure on prices, which in effect threatens the growth of packaged variants. The international organic dairy industry is seeing the introduction of products with creative packaging as one of the significant market developments.

To add appeal and distinguish from others, vendors are offering more affordable, user-friendly, compact, and high-quality packaging. Some of the key players that spread awareness and encourage spoon-capable and drinkable yogurt consumption include Yakult, DANONE, Nestle, Chobani, and others.

Renub Research report titled “Organic Dairy Market Global Analysis by Region ((North America (United States, Others), (Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Others), (Asia Pacific (China, India, Others), Australia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Rest of World), Product (Milk Powder, Cheese, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Infant Formula, Milk, Others), Channel Distribution (Convenient Stores & Forecourt Retailers, Discounters, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Traditional Grocery Retailers, Internet Retailers, Others), Companies (Arla Foods, China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), SunOpta Inc, Organic Valley)” provides a complete analysis of organic dairy market.

By Region/ Country – North America- United States dominates the market

On the basis of region/ country, organic dairy market is further segmented into North America (United States, Others), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Others), Asia Pacific (China, India, Others), Australia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Rest of World.

By Product – Yogurt holds significant Market Share

In this report, organic dairy market are categorized on the basis of product; Milk Powder, Cheese, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Infant Formula, Milk, Others. Yogurt holds the significant market share.

By Channel Distribution – Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets will dominate in the Global Organic Dairy Market in Future

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of. The covered channels market through which organic dairy products sold are; Convenient Stores & Forecourt Retailers, Discounters, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Traditional Grocery Retailers, Internet Retailers, Others. The demand of supermarkets/ hypermarkets in Channel Distribution is quite huge and its sales are increasing at rapid pace.

