In this Operational Predictive Maintenance market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market segmentationÃÂ

By Deployment Model On-premise Cloud-basedÃÂ



By End User Public Sector Automotive Manufacturing Healthcare Energy & Utility Transportation Others

By Region North America Latin America Asia Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa

By Type Software Services Implementation and Integration Training & Support Consulting



ÃÂ Research methodology

This report evaluates the present scenario and future growth prospects of the global operational predictive maintenance market across various regions for the projected period. The analysts have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the global operational predictive maintenance market size, the analysts have considered country wise adoption rates of predictive analytics across different verticals. Further, they have also analyzed the revenue contribution from predictive analytics software and services players operating in the global operational maintenance application field.ÃÂ The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global operational predictive maintenance market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research analysts have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on adoption trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global operational predictive maintenance market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, deployment model, end user and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends of the global operational predictive maintenance market. Also, another important feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global operational predictive maintenance market.

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Operational Predictive Maintenance market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Operational Predictive Maintenance market report.