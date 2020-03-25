On-board Connectivity Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025
The global On-board Connectivity market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.
The On-board Connectivity market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global on-board connectivity market. Some of the key players profiled include Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Rockwell Collins, and ZTE Corporation.
The on-board connectivity market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global On-board Connectivity Market
By Transportation
- Aviation
- Maritime
- Railways
By Application
- Entertainment
- Monitoring
- Communication
In addition, the report provides analysis of the on-board connectivity market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
