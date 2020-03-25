Global “Offshore AUV & ROV ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global offshore AUV & ROV market by segmenting it in terms of propulsion, product, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for offshore AUV & ROV in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual propulsion, product, and application segments in all the regions.

Global AUV and ROV Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global offshore AUV & ROV market. Key players in the offshore AUV & ROV market include Subsea 7 Inc., SAAB AB, Fugro NV, Ocean Engineering Ltd., Bluefin Robotics, Atlas Elektronik Gmbh, Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies LLC, BIRNS, INC.; International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Schilling Robotics LLC (now Technip FMC), Oceaneering International Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report segments the global Offshore AUV & ROV market as follows:

Offshore AUV & ROV Market: Propulsion System Analysis

Electric system

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

Others

Offshore AUV & ROV Market: Product Analysis

ROV High Capacity Electric Vehicle Small Vehicle Heavy Work-Class Vehicle Work-Class Vehicle

AUV Man Portable Light Weight Vehicle (LWV) Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV) Large Vehicle



Offshore AUV & ROV Market: Application Analysis

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Defense

Scientific Research

Others

Offshore AUV & ROV Market: Regional Analysis

North America Massachusetts Other U.S. states Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



