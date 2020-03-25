Global “Ocular Drug Delivery Technology ” Market Research Study

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Technology,

segmented as given below:

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Technology,

Topical

Ocular Insert

Erodible

Non-Erodible

Iontophoresis

Intraocular Implants

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs

Others

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Formulation Type,

Solution

Suspension

Emulsion

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

Ointment

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Disease Type,

Glaucoma

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Diabetic Macular Edema

Dry Eye Syndrome

Others

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

Homecare Settings

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



