In this Non-Lethal Weapons market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market includes BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market

By Product

Directed Energy Weapons

Conducted Energy Weapons Stun Guns Others

Gases and Sprays

Water Weapons

Others

By Technology

Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons Blunt Impact Devices Entanglements Barriers

Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons Malodorants Foams

Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons Audible Weapons Ultrasound Weapons Infrasound Weapons

Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons Radio Frequency and Microwave Frequency Infrared and Ultraviolet Electroshock Visible Light

Other Technologies

By Application

Military

Law Enforcement Agencies

Civilian

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Non-Lethal Weapons market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Non-Lethal Weapons market report.