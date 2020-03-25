Non-Lethal Weapons size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2021
Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Viewpoint
Non-Lethal Weapons Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Non-Lethal Weapons market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Non-Lethal Weapons market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market includes BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.
The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented as follows:
Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market
By Product
- Directed Energy Weapons
- Conducted Energy Weapons
- Stun Guns
- Others
- Gases and Sprays
- Water Weapons
- Others
By Technology
- Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons
- Blunt Impact Devices
- Entanglements
- Barriers
- Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons
- Malodorants
- Foams
- Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons
- Audible Weapons
- Ultrasound Weapons
- Infrasound Weapons
- Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons
- Radio Frequency and Microwave Frequency
- Infrared and Ultraviolet
- Electroshock
- Visible Light
- Other Technologies
By Application
- Military
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Civilian
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
