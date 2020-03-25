Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Viewpoint

In this Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in the report are Getinge AB, Vyaire Medical, Inc. (BD), GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Mercury Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and Trudell Medical International.

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Device Type

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Ventilators

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Apnea Monitors

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by End-user

NICU Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



