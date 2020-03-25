The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are technological advancements, increasing heart and genetic disorders.

By product type, market is segmented into instruments, reagents and others. Reagents are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, molecular diagnostics market is segmented into PCR, DNA, ISH, INNAT, Chips & Microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Sequencing, TMA.

Regionally, North America is expected to drive the growth of the market owing to increasing cases of infectious diseases.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Alere, Inc.; Dako; Bayer AG; Hologic, Inc. (Gen probe); Danaher; Sysmex Corporation; Novartis AG and others.

