In this Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type

Data Service

Voice Service

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

Mining

Military & Defense

Aviation

Government (Disaster Management)

Transportation Land Rail Marine

Automotive

Others

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



