Scope of Mobile Medical Apps Market: The mobile medical apps comprise of software applications that can be executed on a mobile platform, or a web-based software connected to a mobile platform. The intended use of medical apps is wide ranging starting from the apps helping patients, or users to self-manage their disease or conditions without providing any diagnosis or treatment related recommendations, to the apps which claim to diagnose, cure, mitigate or prevent the onset of a disease or medical condition. Mobile medical apps are often used as an accessory to a regulated medical device, and they transform a mobile platform into a medical device. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Epocrates

☯ Medscape Mobile

☯ iRadiology

☯ Nursing Central

☯ Care360 Mobile

☯ STAT ICD-9 LITE

☯ Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

☯ EMR app

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Nursing Tools

☯ Drug References

☯ Study Tools (includes games and flashcards)

☯ Medical Reference

☯ Clinical Support Systems

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Medical Apps market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

