The global market for mobile device security technologies reached $14.1 billion in 2016. The market should grow from $18.6 billion in 2017 to $37.0 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report covers the global market for mobile device security technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include hardware, software and services. End-user segments include consumer, business and government. Applications such as antivirus and antimalware, encryption, identity and access management and as well as data loss protection.

Report Includes:

– 33 data tables and 4 additional tables.

– An overview of the global market for mobile device security technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analysis of the market by device type, industry, and by region.

– Market analysis by mobile device security technology by detection, messaging, encryption, and application.

– Detailed market opportunities analyses for device, network, applications, and content providers.

– Profiles of key companies in the market.

Summary

As mobile devices have become ubiquitous, so have the threats to them, which include data loss, unauthorized access, data leaks and fraudulent transactions. These challenges are being combatted by a collection of software and hardware solutions, including antivirus and mobile malware detection, mobile device management, mobile security gateways and encrypted mobile data.

Two key market drivers are making the problem of addressing mobile device security more complex. The first is the sheer number of mobile devices, with a predicted 5.6 billion mobile subscribers using one or more devices by 2020, representing 72% of the world population. Beyond that, the devices themselves are becoming more sophisticated, mimicking everything that can be done with an internet browser on a desktop or laptop system. These issues suggest that mobile device security solutions need to address an environment of enormous scale and increased complexity.

There are few constraints on hackers to prevent them from advancing at just as rapid a rate in terms of scale of attack and sophistication. So mobile device security is fundamentally a race between the hackers on one hand, and the vendors and end-users on the other, trying to prevent threats from turning into loss-making disasters.

BCC Research estimates that the mobile device security market will grow from $14.1 billion in 2016 to $37.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. Mobile device security is primarily a software market. Once devices are released into the market, there is little that manufacturers can do to increase the security capabilities of the hardware. So software updates via the operating system and security patches are among the most common over-the-air security protection mechanisms. In addition, software-based mobile device management platforms implement security from a central point over the network. Hardware will have a slightly higher growth rate, and software as embedded chip security is gaining traction due to mobile payments, digital rights management and enterprise access control.

