The following manufacturers are covered:

GKN

Rio Tinto

Hitachi Chemical

ATI Powder Metals

Sandvik AB

Renishaw plc

Praxair Technology

Arconic Inc.

Miba AG

Hoganas AB

Metaldyne Performance Group

BHLER Edelstahl

Carpenter Technology

Aubert & Duval

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Manufacturing Technique

Powder Bed

Blown Powder

Others

By Material Type

Alloy

Stainless Steel

Other Steel

Segment by Application

3D Printing

Rapid Prototyping

Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM)

