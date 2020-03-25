Margarine Industry studies a substitute for butter, prepared from vegetable and animal fats by emulsifying them with water and adding small amount of milk, salt, vitamins, colouring matter, etc. For the definitions and criteria of margarine, there are distinction on the highest water content and the mixing extent of the butter and other fats depend on the different counties.

Currently, lots of companies in the world produce margarine product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are Unilever, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Zydus Cadila, etc. The market volume of margarine decreased from 2155 K MT in 2013 to 2078 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of -0.89%. The main reason is that people believe that butter will be better generally.

In consumption market, the entire global market is shrinking. This phenomenon is evident in the United States and Western European countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India. Economic development is good. There will be a slight increase. Because of the base is too small. It is difficult to change the global market trend.

Margarine can be classified as two types, including Special Type and Universal Type.

It can be widely used in household and food industry. Survey results showed that 15.9% of the margarine market is household, 83% is used in food industry.

The worldwide market for Margarine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Margarine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Margarine Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Unilever, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Zydus Cadila, Wilmar-International, Fuji Oil, BRF, Yildiz Holding, Grupo Lala, NamChow, Sunnyfoods, Cargill, COFCO, Uni-President, Mengniu Group, Yili Group, Brightdairy and Dairy Crest

Market Segment by Type covers:

Special Type

Universal Type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Food Industry

Household

Chapter 1: Describe Margarine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Margarine, with sales, revenue, and price of Margarine, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Margarine, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Margarine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Margarine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

