M2M in Homeland Security Market Demand, Key Manufacturers (3VR, Accenture, ADT Security Services, Aero Vironment, Agent Video Intelligence) and Future Scenario Analyzed until 2026
The Global M2M in Homeland Security Market 2020 Industry some of the prominent factors which are driving the M2M homeland security market includes, the rising adoption of connected devices, tablets, wearable devices, and smartphones among consumers and enterprises, adoption of satellite communication for disaster management. Satellites produce a large volume of data in pictorial format that cannot be analyzed easily.
Key players profiled in the report includes: 3M, 3I-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, ABB, Accenture, ADT Security Services, AeroVironment, Agent Video Intelligence, Airbus Defence and Space.
The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global M2M in Homeland Security market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global M2M in Homeland Security market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global M2M in Homeland Security market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.
Target Audience:
- M2M in Homeland Security Service Providers
- Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies.
The M2M in homeland security market is primarily segmented based on product types, by application, and region.
Based on product types, the market is divided into:
- Intelligence Services IT
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Metal Detectors
- Non-Lethal Weapons
- Persona Protective Gear
- Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
- Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
- Video Analytics
- Video Surveillance
- Others
Based on application, the market is divided into:
- Border Security
- Aviation Security
- Maritime Security
- Counterintelligence Security
- CBRN Security
- Others
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:
- Service Providers
- Key Vendors.
