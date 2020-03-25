The LV and MV Switchgear Market report provides in-detail of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of Size, Share, Trend, Market growth and end industries. This report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for LV and MV Switchgear market and also provides the views over the historical market values.

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems. According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Schneider

• ABB

• Eaton

• Siemens

• GE

• Mitsubishi

• Fuji

• HYUNDAI

• Toshiba

• …

The LV and MV Switchgear report focuses on the LV and MV Switchgear in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Low Voltage Switchgear

• Medium Voltage Switchgear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Residential

• Infrastructure & Utilities

• Energy

• Industries

• Others

