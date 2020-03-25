After the Great East Japan Earthquake in the year 2011, Japan is centering on making energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. Japanese government push for infrastructure assistance, establishing general ECHONET Standard which helps HEMS devices and public smart home plans are some of the primary driving reasons for the growth of Japanese smart homes market. Japan smart home market is an opportunity of USD 10.8 Billion by the end of year 2025.

Robust Urban Society will promote Smart Homes Market in Japan

Japan is a unique case where more than 90% of its population lives in cities. Since, two-thirds of Japan, land is covered with mountains, leaving the country effectively with only one-third of land which is being used for living purpose. Since the majority of the Japanese citizens are living in cities, thus providing an opportunity to different smart home companies working as consumer electronics manufacturers, house builders, housing equipment maker and communication manufacturers to showcase their smart home products.

Common Standards for Smart Home Devices

As most of the Asian nations have no universal criteria for smart home devices and due to the absence of universal criteria, most of the smart home device companies have made smart home equipment on different standards, which has created integration issues.

To tackle this problem the Japanese government established a common ECHONET Standard in February 2012. In this ECHONET Standard Japanese government has formulated universal measures for smart home equipment companies which helped in the fast growth of smart home equipment industry.

Smart Appliances and Home Entertainment controls major Market Share in Japan Smart Home Market

Japan smart home market has been categorized in 6 segments: Control and Connectivity, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Energy Management and Security. Smart Appliances and Home Entertainment contributes major market share in Japan Smart Home Market. Security is the primary focus area for the Japanese government to help the ageing population in Japan.

Renub Research report titled “Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration by Segments (Security, Control and Connectivity, Home Entertainment, Comfort and Lighting, Energy Management and Smart Appliances) Companies (Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Secual Inc, Connected Design Inc)” is a market research report on smart homes market of Japan.

This research report studies the Japan Smart Home Market from 10 view points:

1. Numbers & Forecast

2. Market & Forecast

3. Household Penetration & Forecast

4. Market Share, Numbers Share, Penetration Share & Forecast

5. Market, Number, Penetration analysis by (Control and Connectivity, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Energy Management and Security.)

6. Funding in Japan Smart Homes Market

7. Recent Development in Japan Smart Home Market

8. Japan Smart City Pilot Projects and Financing

9. Policies, Trends and Standards & Government Role – Japan IoT / Smart Homes Market

10. Company Product Profiling of Japan Smart Homes

Product Category – Market & Numbers

Smart Appliances

Control and Connectivity

Energy Management

Security

Comfort and Lighting

Home Entertainment

All the Company in the report has been studied from 3 viewpoints

Company Overview

Smart Home Products

Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes

Japan Smart Homes 4 Company profile covered in this report

Panasonic Corporation

Secual Inc

Connected Design Inc

Sony Corporation

This report is useful for those who want to know

Smart homes market in Japan at present & its forecast

Present and forecast number of Smart homes in Japan

Smart Homes Product Category Market & its forecast

Key profiles of the smart homes players with an overview, number of smart homes products and initiatives in Japan smart homes / IoT.

Funding for Japan Smart Homes

Government policy towards smart homes/ IoT and products certifications

