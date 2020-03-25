Evaluation of the Global Iran Cigarettes, Market

According to the report published by Iran Cigarettes, Market Research, the Iran Cigarettes, market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Iran Cigarettes, market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Iran Cigarettes, market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Summary

Iran Cigarettes, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Iranian Cigarette market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

One of the largest markets for cigarettes in the Middle East, Iran presents an attractive opportunity for global tobacco companies, in terms of trading-up and expansion. Despite ongoing issues with contraband and slow economic growth, the duty paid sector is expected to show positive growth in the coming years, driven by a growing population and increased multinational involvement in the market. In the long-term, the collapse of the nuclear deal and rising prices may inhibit growth.

Scope

– Both duty paid and non-duty paid sales in 2018 totalled an estimated 71 billion pieces.

– Domestic volumes were 37.38 billion pieces, with 81.3% of the market.

– A total ban on imports has been reported as of 2019. Exports are minimal at 620 million pieces in 2019.

– Sales are forecast to rise by 10.7% between 2018 – 2028.

– Long-term issues are expected to arise from ongoing contraband issues and the collapse of the nuclear deal.

