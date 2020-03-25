Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024
marketresearchhub in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) ” market. As per the study, the global “Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
Competitive Analysis
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Electric
Gladiator Technologies
Honeywell
Lord Microstrain
Northrop Grumman
Bosch
Safran Electronics & Defense
Stmicroelectronics
Teledyne Technologies
Thales
Trimble Navigation
Vectornav Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Component
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Magnetometers
By Technology
Mechanical Gyro
Ring Laser Gyro
Fiber Optics Gyro
MEMS
Others
Segment by Application
Aircraft
Missiles
Space Launch Vehicles
Marine
Military Armored Vehicles
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Survey Equipment
