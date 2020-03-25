Study on the Global Industrial Water Chillers Market

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2082213&source=atm

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Carrier

Parker Hannifin

Lennox

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

EcoChillers

Thermal Care

SMC

Dinkin (McQuay)

Lytron Chillers

Mammoth

Toshiba

Advantage Engineering

Mitsubshi

Filtrine

Fluid Chillers

Budzar Industries

Legacy Chiller Systems USA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Different Compressors

Screw Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

Other

by Condensers

Water Cooled Chillers

Air Cooled Chillers

Evaporative Cooled Chillers

Segment by Application

Medical

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Rubber

Metal forming

Food Processing

Other

