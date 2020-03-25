The Global Industrial Embedded Systems Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Industrial embedded systems support cost effective and advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI), support high speed wired and wireless communication and features for safety implementation

The rising focus of manufacturers to improve the energy efficiency has resulted in adoption of industrial embedded systems. Increases in adoption of smart systems with complex functionalities, such as sensors, wireless connectivity, and others drive the growth of the industrial embedded systems market.

The hardware of industrial embedded system has limitations of its own including limited life-span, memory capacity, and others. However, technological advancements in embedded systems increased reliability, less operational cost, reduced power consumption, enhanced applications etc. is expected to propel the growth of global industrial embedded systems market.

Europe accounts for major share in global industrial embedded systems market. This is attributed to the well-established manufacturing industries in the region. North America holds significant share in global industrial embedded systems market.

The digital transformation of industries and adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions is expected to drive the growth of industrial embedded systems market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to generate significant revenue in industrial embedded systems market during the forecast, owing the rising industrialization in the region.

Based on End-user, the Automotive held the highest share. The demand for industrial embedded systems in the automotive application has increased due to the large-scale production of cars, as manufacturers are adopting electronic systems known as an electronic control unit (ECU) for providing driver information and communication, in-car entertainment electronics, powertrain, and body control electronics.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Intel Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, WinSystems Inc., National Instruments, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, End-user, and Services Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Services & End-user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Industrial Embedded Systems providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Services Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Industrial Embedded Systems Market – Industry Outlook

4 Industrial Embedded Systems Market Applications Outlook

5 Industrial Embedded Systems Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Industrial Embedded Systems Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

