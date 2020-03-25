Indirect Procurement BPO Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.
Indirect categories are all the goods and services that are bought by the company to enable its activity. This entails a wide scope, including marketing related services (media buying, agencies), IT related services (hardware, software), HR related services (recruitment agencies, training), facilities management and office services (Telecoms, furniture, cleaning, catering, printers), or utilities (gas, electricity, water)…etc.
In 2017, the global Indirect Procurement BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
GEP
Infosys
Capgemini
Genpact
TCS
Xchanging
WNS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing Related Services
IT Related Services
HR Related Services
Facilities Management & Office Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
CPG & Retail
BFSI Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Energy & Utilities
Hi-Tech & Telecom
Healthcare & Pharma
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indirect Procurement BPO are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
