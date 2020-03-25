The Global IIoT in Automotive Market 2020 automotive industry has adopted virtual reality (VR) due to the prospect of cost and time reductions. VR and IIoT collectively result in better designs for automobiles, speed-up the manufacturing processes, and help in delivering customer preferred standards.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies, IBM Corp., PTC, Ride Logic, Dash Road, Carl Q, Xesol Innovation, Atooma, and Car Fit.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market includes, operational cost benefits throughout the automotive value chain, increase in labor productivity, improve process efficiency, enable mass customization, identify value-add services and provide optimization opportunities for automotive manufacturers. However, due to advancements in technology, cost will be increase, which may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global IIoT in Automotive market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global IIoT in Automotive market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global IIoT in Automotive market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

No. of Pages 121

Target Audience:

IIoT in Automotive Manufacturers

Automobile Companies

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The IIoT in automotive market is primarily segmented based on product type, by application, and region.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Software

Service

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

In-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Automotive Engineers.

