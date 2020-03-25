The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was $16.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $20.2 billion in 2017 and $35.0 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. For healthcare applications, the report will segment the market by:

– Electronic health records (EHRs).

– Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).

– Cardiology information systems (CIS).

– Laboratory information systems (LIS).

– Radiology information systems (RIS).

– Other (facility, hospital information systems).

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.

Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12227

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 2 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.

– Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.

– Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.

– Profiles of key companies in the market, including: Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts, Amazon Web Services, Analogic, ARM Holdings, Athena Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., Biocontrol Medical.

Summary

Initially approached with caution by healthcare organizations, cloud computing is becoming more widely adopted. In 2017, cloud adoption in healthcare increased, as cost savings outweigh potential data protection concerns. Healthcare IT systems are historically expensive to implement, update and maintain. Cloud economics changes that by shifting from individual budgets to cost-sharing models enabled by private, multi-tenant, and in some cases, public clouds.

These trends are shifting in favor of increased IT spending toward cloud hardware, software and networks. The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was $16.1 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow to $20.2 billion in 2017 and increase to $35.0 billion by 2022, with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

North America will continue to lead spending due to the combination of the large number of cloud suppliers and providers in the region, as well as the pressure to shift expenses away from traditional IT environments. The region will grow from an estimated REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022 at a strong CAGR of REDACTED. Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the next-largest markets, each representing a REDACTED share of global spending. Europe will increase spending for cloud technologies inhealthcare from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022, at a REDACTED CAGR. APAC will achieve a similarspending level, but it will surpass Europe as cloud services expand in the region. APAC spending will increase from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022, at an REDACTED CAGR.

Request For Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12227

Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the remaining Rest of World countries will comprise the remaining REDACTED of the market, with cloud technologies advancing over traditional IT at a slow but steadyrate of between REDAC TED and REDACTED.

Scope of Report

The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. For healthcare applications, the report will segment the market by:

– Electronic health records (EHRs).

– Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).

– Cardiology information systems (CIS).

– Laboratory information systems (LIS).

– Radiology information systems (RIS).

– Other (facility, hospital information systems).

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.

Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12227/Single