Market Overview

The Global WiGig Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.37% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Tri-band router is driving the trend where the router will run on 3 subnetworks one each at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 60 GHz. WiGig wireless technology uses a 60 GHz communication standard called 802.11ad. This can be useful in homes with 802.11ad devices that can be physically located near the router.

– Growing technological advancement in communication industry is driving the market. With the advent of rich content devices such as Ultrabooks, iPads, iPhones, and the need for instantaneous syncing and sharing of data on wireless displays create an immense opportunity for this new technology.

– Rising adoption of high-resolution videos is driving the market. The electronic advancement is revolutionizing the media and entertainment industry, where the demand for high-quality video is exponentially increasing with the increasing demand of the 8k market which requires high-speed data for streaming.

– Shorter operating range of wigig products is hindering the growth of the market. WiGig does not have as much range as the Wifi range that we currently use. The range of maximum coverage is about 10 meters, which means that a person cannot be able to stray too far from the router.

Scope of the Global WiGig Market Report

The WiGig is one of the latest and emerging technologies (IEEE 802.11ad) that works in the bandwidth of 60GHz and delivers up to 7 Gbit/s (20 times faster than IEEE 802.11n standard connection). The increased penetration of computers and smart devices, coupled with the ability of WiGig to transfer data at higher speeds is opening various options in applications in Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, etc.

Key Market Trends

High-Speed Internet Access, Virtual Reality in Entertainment and Media to Significantly Drive the Market

– Owing to the increasing adoption of VR technology, VR has immense potential as a new entertainment and gaming medium. The factor hindering the growth of tethered VR is that even the most powerful headsets have to be connected via wires to gaming PCs. With WiGig chipsets, the VR headsets could communicate over high-speed wireless links to the PCs, which could eliminate the wires.

– Development of Cloud VR applications is expected to be the driver of wireless connectivity in VR HMDs (head mounted displays). However, a high data rate and low latency connectivity are required for Cloud VR applications. WiGig which can provide up to 7 Gbps connectivity will play an important role to support high bandwidth applications for indoor use.

– Intel is working on Project Alloy. It is an All-in-One head-mounted display reference design, with Intel Optane, Intel RealSense, and Thunderbolt, and which will eventually remove the cable with WiGig to take the experience to the next level. All of these Intel technology solutions are supported by a robust portfolio of software capabilities and are building out a VR support ecosystem.

– The VIVE Wireless Adapter, powered by Intel WiGig, offers a near-zero latency VR experience that is fast, responsive and offers maximum performance. This will give a real game feeling to the users. For instance, in 2017, Intel organized the Unspoken VR Tournament and collaborated with HTC to leverage Intel’s WiGig technology to create a VR accessory that allows customers to get high-fidelity, low latency, and immersive VR experiences without the wire.

North America Accounted to Hold Highest Market Share

– The internet penetration in North America is really high and so are the numbers of internet and smartphone users in this region, which drives the wigig market.

– North America is quickly migrating toward multi-gigabit, residential internet access, primarily using fiber to the home where economically feasible or extracting more bandwidth from existing networks using DOCSIS 3.1, which is trending with the real opportunity of wireless and speed, by which the demand of wigig is increasing in this region.

– Virtual reality has been rapidly adopted in North America, owing to the extensive R&D and presence of several VR companies in North America. Headsets like Oculus Rift virtual reality goggles are in demand in the United States and with the increase of wireless VR headset, the demand for wigig technology is increasing efficiently.

– Due to the increasing market of healthcare in the United States, the increased generation of electronic data and the steady proliferation of connected medical and IoT devices put pressure on health IT wireless networks. Wireless networking vendors of this country are working to make wireless gigabit (or WiGig) available to enterprises, which will increase the market growth in the future.

– Tensorcom Inc., a fabless semiconductor company of United States, manufactures and supplies single chip low power 60 GHz multi-gigabit connectivity solutions for mobile devices. It offers TC60G1324UE module, an 802.11ad/WiGig USB 3.0 module for embedded applications that enable gigabit-per-second wireless communications, which drives the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The wigig market is fragmented as the global players are competing to innovate the technology, so that the market challenges can be removed which can hamper the growth at the present. Key players are Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., etc.

– Jan 2019 – Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) chipsets, showcased multiple wireless video products and demonstrations at CES 2019, including a commercially available wireless docking solution from Millitronic.

– Feb 2019 – Qualcomm introduced the new Qualcomm Automotive Wi-Fi 6 chip, the QCA6696, bringing the next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to the automotive industry. The QCA6696 features dual Wi-Fi 6 multiple-input multiple output (MIMO) access points designed to support Gigabit in-car hotspot and to deliver efficient Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the vehicle.

