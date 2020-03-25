This report focuses on the global Spend Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spend Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Spend Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

SAS

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Coupa Software

Zycus

Proactis

Empronc Solutions

JAGGAER

Rosslyn Analytics

Ivalua

BravoSolution SPA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive

Prescriptive

Descriptive

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial management

Risk management

Governance and compliance management

Supplier sourcing and performance management

Demand and supply forecasting

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Spend Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Spend Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spend Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Predictive

1.4.3 Prescriptive

1.4.4 Descriptive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial management

1.5.3 Risk management

1.5.4 Governance and compliance management

1.5.5 Supplier sourcing and performance management

1.5.6 Demand and supply forecasting

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Spend Analytics Market Size

2.2 Spend Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Spend Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Spend Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Spend Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Spend Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Spend Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Spend Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Spend Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Spend Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Spend Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Spend Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Spend Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Spend Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Spend Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 SAS

12.2.1 SAS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 SAS Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAS Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 Coupa Software

12.5.1 Coupa Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Coupa Software Recent Development

12.6 Zycus

12.6.1 Zycus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Zycus Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Zycus Recent Development

12.7 Proactis

12.7.1 Proactis Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Proactis Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Proactis Recent Development

12.8 Empronc Solutions

12.8.1 Empronc Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Empronc Solutions Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Empronc Solutions Recent Development

12.9 JAGGAER

12.9.1 JAGGAER Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 JAGGAER Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 JAGGAER Recent Development

12.10 Rosslyn Analytics

12.10.1 Rosslyn Analytics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Spend Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Rosslyn Analytics Revenue in Spend Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Rosslyn Analytics Recent Development

12.11 Ivalua

12.12 BravoSolution SPA

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

