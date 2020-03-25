Market Overview

The rail components market is expected to reach USD 89.23 billion by 2024, while projecting a CAGR of 3.28%, during the forecast period.

Expanding rail network and increasing demand for passenger and freight transportation are driving the demand for the manufacturing of bogie, couplers, and body across the emerging and matured markets. The shift in trend toward deploying diesel-electric multiple units and electric multiple units from conventional diesel locomotives in the emerging markets has urged the manufacturers to expand their production bases, in order to benefit from import taxes and attain supply chain optimization, thereby, extending their support to promote the in-house manufacturing agenda of the developing countries.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3585718

The manufacturing costs for the braking and suspension system of the bogie captured a significant share of the bogie assembly production. Companies, like Knorr-Bremse, Akebono Brake Industry, Federal Mogul, etc., have been offering braking components to rolling stock across major countries.

Currently, China dominates the market for rolling stock and rail components, in terms of market value and volume, owing to the higher concentration of manufacturing facilities and operating number of rolling stocks in the country.

With the increased spending on procuring rolling stocks across the major markets, the demand for rail component manufacturing is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report on rail components market covers bogie, engine, and other components (couplers, body frames, etc.)

PLACE A PURCHASE ORDER @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3585718

Key Market Trends

Engine is Expected to be the Slowest Growing Segment in the Rail Components Market

The engine segment of the market studied was valued at USD 22.22 billion in 2018.

Steam and conventional diesel engines or locomotives are prominent in the market studied, with the latter category capturing more than 50% of the total number of operating trains across the world. China, being the largest market for rolling stock, comprises approximately 48% of diesel engines and 52% of electric multiple units.

Operational efficiency, maintenance, and operating costs are the factors that caused the replacement of steam engine with diesel and diesel-electric locomotives. The maintenance cost for the steam engine is the highest, followed by that of diesel and electric. Despite this, diesel locomotives are in the process of replacement by EMUs in the emerging markets, while North America is known for its demand for diesel engines. For instance –

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/3585718

– In the last quarter of 2018, Amtrak announced that it would be purchasing 75 charger locomotives, with the deliveries starting in 2021. All in all, the value of Siemens Mobility contracts for the year involving the charger, including the Amtrak purchase, exceeded USD 1.5 billion. Cummins is the supplier of diesel engines to the Siemens locomotives. In addition, the company won another contract worth EUR 639 million, which was signed with the Canadian company Via Rail for the supply of 32 train sets powered by charger diesel locomotives, by the end of 2021.

The engine segment of the market is expected to grow at a slow pace, owing to the demand arising from new orders, when compared to bogie and couplers, the demand for which is generated from the replacement market as well.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the rail components market. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/rail-components-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the second-largest market for rail components and the country accounted for 8.22 % of the market in 2018. The country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Indian rolling stock market is witnessing a steady growth, driven by the new metro projects coming up across the country, as well as the extension of existing lines. As of March 2018, approximately 2,115 railcars were operational across nine metro rail projects. In early 2019, the Ministry of Railways increased the allocation toward the procurement, upgradation, and maintenance of rolling stock by 64%.

Given the rapidly increasing ridership, the major cities across the country are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more reliable, efficient, and passenger friendly. The Indian metro systems are steadily moving from semi-automatic to unmanned/driverless train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are exploring the deployment of advanced technological solutions for the safety and comfort of commuters.

The emergence of the metro sector and the government’s focus on improving public transportation in the county have not only resulted in the development of the metro coach industry, but also in the growth of the equipment and spare parts industry. Metro coaches and other parts, including battery boxes, window glasses, bogie frames, brake blocks, propulsion systems, and vacuum circuit breakers, are being manufactured in India. The government’s Make in India initiative laid special emphasis on promoting manufacturing activities within the country. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for rail components in India.

Competitive Landscape

The market for rail components is a consolidated one with the top four major players holding more than 50% of the market share. Other important players, such as Hitachi, Wabtec Corporation, CAF, The Greenbrier Companies, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, hold a relatively smaller market share, and they are in the process of expanding their operations in both home and international markets.

The rail industry is one of the critical backbones of the economic framework of many countries, as a result, there is increasing interference from regulatory bodies and competition commissions in fructification of mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Bogie

5.1.1.1 Brake System

5.1.1.2 Suspension System

5.1.1.3 Wheel and Axle

5.1.1.4 Other Bogies (Gear Box, Motor, and Supporting Frames)

5.1.2 Engine

5.1.3 Other Components (Couplers, Body Frames, etc.)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe (Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, and North and South Korea)

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Other Countries (Argentina, Iran, and Turkey)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 CRRC Corp. Ltd

6.3.2 Siemens AG

6.3.3 Bombardier Inc.

6.3.4 Alstom SA

6.3.5 Wabtec Corp. (previously GE Transportation)

6.3.6 Hyundai Rotem

6.3.7 Stadler Rail AG

6.3.8 The

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155