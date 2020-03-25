The Global Prefabricated Buildings Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prefabricated Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.

Prefabricated Buildings is a process where concrete is casted in a reusable mold or ‘form,’ which is then cured in a controlled environment and is transported to the construction site for installation.

In 2018, the global Prefabricated Buildings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

LafargeHolcim

China National Building Material

Elematic Oyj

Cemex S.A.B

CRH

Larsen & Toubro

Taisei Corporation

Coltman Precast Concrete

Bison Manufacturing

Tindall

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Beam and Column System

Floor and Roof System

Bearing Wall System

Facade System

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Nonresidential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

