Global Portable Fan Market Industry Analysis, Massive Growth, On Going Trends, Size and Share, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
The global Portable Fan market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Portable Fan by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Metal Shell Type
Plastic Shell Type
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Honeywell
Dyson
Lasko
Stadler
Vornado
Holmes
O2 Cool
Deco Breeze
Westing House
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Commercial
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Portable Fan Industry
Figure Portable Fan Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Portable Fan
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Portable Fan
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Portable Fan
Table Global Portable Fan Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Portable Fan Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Metal Shell Type
Table Major Company List of Metal Shell Type
3.1.2 Plastic Shell Type
Table Major Company List of Plastic Shell Type
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Portable Fan Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Portable Fan Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Portable Fan Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Portable Fan Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Honeywell Profile
Table Honeywell Overview List
4.1.2 Honeywell Products & Services
4.1.3 Honeywell Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Honeywell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Dyson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Dyson Profile
Table Dyson Overview List
4.2.2 Dyson Products & Services
4.2.3 Dyson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dyson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Lasko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Lasko Profile
Table Lasko Overview List
4.3.2 Lasko Products & Services
4.3.3 Lasko Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lasko (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Stadler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Stadler Profile
Table Stadler Overview List
4.4.2 Stadler Products & Services
4.4.3 Stadler Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Stadler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Vornado (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Vornado Profile
Table Vornado Overview List
4.5.2 Vornado Products & Services
4.5.3 Vornado Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Vornado (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Holmes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Holmes Profile
Table Holmes Overview List
4.6.2 Holmes Products & Services
4.6.3 Holmes Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Holmes (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 O2 Cool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 O2 Cool Profile
Table O2 Cool Overview List
4.7.2 O2 Cool Products & Services
4.7.3 O2 Cool Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of O2 Cool (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Deco Breeze (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Deco Breeze Profile
Table Deco Breeze Overview List
4.8.2 Deco Breeze Products & Services
4.8.3 Deco Breeze Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Deco Breeze (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Westing House (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Westing House Profile
Table Westing House Overview List
4.9.2 Westing House Products & Services
4.9.3 Westing House Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Westing House (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Portable Fan Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Portable Fan Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Portable Fan Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Portable Fan Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Portable Fan Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Portable Fan Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Fan MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Portable Fan Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Fan Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Fan Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Portable Fan Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Portable Fan Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Portable Fan Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Portable Fan Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Portable Fan Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Portable Fan Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Portable Fan Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Portable Fan Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Portable Fan Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Fan Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Portable Fan Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Fan Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Portable Fan Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Portable Fan Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Portable Fan Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
