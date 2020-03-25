The Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.

In 2018, the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Perkinelmer

Takara Bio

Ew England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corporation

Rilink Biotechnologies

Exogen

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Medical

Biological Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

