This report researches the worldwide Galvanized Strand market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the Global Galvanized Strand Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Galvanized Strand refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized Strand is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

Global Galvanized Strand market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Galvanized Strand.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

WireCo World Group

Lexco Cable

Davis Wire

Artsons Wire

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Jiangyin Walsin Steel Cable

Song Ho Industrial

Tianjin Quanyou Steel Rope

Jiangsu Langshan Wrie Rope

Galvanized Strand Breakdown Data by Type

Electro Galvanized Strand

Hot-Dip Galvanized Strand

Galvanized Strand Breakdown Data by Application

Power Distribution Network

Bridge

Others

Galvanized Strand Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

