Global Functional Apparels Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Forecast To 2025
The global Functional Apparels market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Functional Apparels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Outdoor Clothing
Sportswear
Footwear
Socks
Innerwear
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Addidas
Icebreaker
Tommy Hilfiger
Nike Inc.
New Balance Inc.
Under Armour Inc.
Asics Corporation
Columbia
Russell Brands LLC
Polar Stuff
Playboy Enterprises
Thai Sock Co. Ltd.
Skechers USA Inc.
Puma
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Men
Women
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Functional Apparels Industry
Figure Functional Apparels Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Functional Apparels
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Functional Apparels
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Functional Apparels
Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Functional Apparels Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Outdoor Clothing
Table Major Company List of Outdoor Clothing
3.1.2 Sportswear
Table Major Company List of Sportswear
3.1.3 Footwear
Table Major Company List of Footwear
3.1.4 Socks
Table Major Company List of Socks
3.1.5 Innerwear
Table Major Company List of Innerwear
3.1.6 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Functional Apparels Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Functional Apparels Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Addidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Addidas Profile
Table Addidas Overview List
4.1.2 Addidas Products & Services
4.1.3 Addidas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Addidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Icebreaker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Icebreaker Profile
Table Icebreaker Overview List
4.2.2 Icebreaker Products & Services
4.2.3 Icebreaker Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Icebreaker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Tommy Hilfiger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Tommy Hilfiger Profile
Table Tommy Hilfiger Overview List
4.3.2 Tommy Hilfiger Products & Services
4.3.3 Tommy Hilfiger Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tommy Hilfiger (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Nike Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Nike Inc. Profile
Table Nike Inc. Overview List
4.4.2 Nike Inc. Products & Services
4.4.3 Nike Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nike Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 New Balance Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 New Balance Inc. Profile
Table New Balance Inc. Overview List
4.5.2 New Balance Inc. Products & Services
4.5.3 New Balance Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of New Balance Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Under Armour Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Under Armour Inc. Profile
Table Under Armour Inc. Overview List
4.6.2 Under Armour Inc. Products & Services
4.6.3 Under Armour Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Under Armour Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Asics Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Asics Corporation Profile
Table Asics Corporation Overview List
4.7.2 Asics Corporation Products & Services
4.7.3 Asics Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Asics Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Columbia Profile
Table Columbia Overview List
4.8.2 Columbia Products & Services
4.8.3 Columbia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Columbia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Russell Brands LLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Russell Brands LLC Profile
Table Russell Brands LLC Overview List
4.9.2 Russell Brands LLC Products & Services
4.9.3 Russell Brands LLC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Russell Brands LLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Polar Stuff (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Polar Stuff Profile
Table Polar Stuff Overview List
4.10.2 Polar Stuff Products & Services
4.10.3 Polar Stuff Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Polar Stuff (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Playboy Enterprises (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Playboy Enterprises Profile
Table Playboy Enterprises Overview List
4.11.2 Playboy Enterprises Products & Services
4.11.3 Playboy Enterprises Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Playboy Enterprises (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Thai Sock Co. Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Thai Sock Co. Ltd. Profile
Table Thai Sock Co. Ltd. Overview List
4.12.2 Thai Sock Co. Ltd. Products & Services
4.12.3 Thai Sock Co. Ltd. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thai Sock Co. Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Skechers USA Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Skechers USA Inc. Profile
Table Skechers USA Inc. Overview List
4.13.2 Skechers USA Inc. Products & Services
4.13.3 Skechers USA Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Skechers USA Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Puma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Puma Profile
Table Puma Overview List
4.14.2 Puma Products & Services
4.14.3 Puma Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Puma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Functional Apparels Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Functional Apparels Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Functional Apparels Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Functional Apparels Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Functional Apparels Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Functional Apparels Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Functional Apparels MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Functional Apparels Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Functional Apparels Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Men
Figure Functional Apparels Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Functional Apparels Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Women
Figure Functional Apparels Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Functional Apparels Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Functional Apparels Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Functional Apparels Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Functional Apparels Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Functional Apparels Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Functional Apparels Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Functional Apparels Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Functional Apparels Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Functional Apparels Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Functional Apparels Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Functional Apparels Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Functional Apparels Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
