Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Viewpoint

In this Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ECH market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends in the market. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ECH in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for ECH in end-user segments in all the regions.

The study comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ECH market. Key players include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd., Osaka Soda Co., Ltd., Spolchemie A.S., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Haili), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., and Hexion Inc. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of ECH for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of ECH has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on end-users of ECH. Market size and forecast for each major end-user are provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global ECH market as follows:

ECH Market – Raw Material Analysis

Propylene

Glycerin

ECH Market – End-user Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Electronics & Electrical

Adhesives

Paper, Inks & Dyes

Textiles

Water Treatment

Others (Including agrochemicals, surfactants, etc.)

ECH Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan South Korea Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



