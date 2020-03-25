Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Video Market was valued at USD 16.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 48.37 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the need for effective communication, more and more organizations are transforming their operations by leveraging digital and mobile work-anywhere trends. Thus, video solutions are emerging as an interesting trend.

– Organizations are using video solutions to improve collaboration between internal and external stakeholders, maximize customer engagement, and enrich career development. Enterprise video has also emerged as a very critical element of a company’s content marketing strategy, for both internal and external operations.

– Streaming media players have reported whopping growths in content volumes and a steep rise in active users over the last five years. Enterprise video conferencing remains the most popular and most impactful segment in this market, as it allows enterprises to consistently, efficiently and quickly broadcast, enable messaging, provide training to employees and contractors, and facilitate collaboration.

– In the Consumer Electronics Show (2019), conducted at Las Vegas, Amazon announced that it’s streaming platform’s active users have reached 30 million while Roku active users are clocked at 27 million.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Video Market Report

The enterprise video market is segmented by type, components, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the market studied is segmented into video conferencing, video content management, webcasting, and others. By components, the market studied is segmented into hardware and software. Integrated solutions offered by vendors are also considered in the scope of the study. By end-user industry, the market studied is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, healthcare, public sector & education, and media & entertainment, and others.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare to Hold a Significant Market Share during the Forecast Period

– Video solutions like conferencing have enabled easy medical support, and these solutions are available on-premise as well as cloud-based and hence are cost-effective, which makes them reasonable for both healthcare organizations as well as patients.

– The major factor fueling the growth of the market is the overall rising shift and increasing healthcare IT spending towards telemedicine services. This is further supported by increased efforts by national governments for the betterment of their healthcare infrastructures. Forbes estimated that around 65% of interactions with healthcare facilities occurred through telemedicine services, in 2018. A survey by National Business Group, in 2017, reported that more than 90% of large employers agreed to offer telehealth services as part of their employee health plans.

– However, factors like slow internet connections and financial challenges are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, complexities involved in the operation of these video conferencing equipment, low technology awareness and acceptance among the people is another factor contributing to the challenges of the market.

North America is Major Market for Enterprise Video Market

– North America holds the major market share owing to the presence of established infrastructure, coupled with the proliferation of mobile devices across various verticals and high concentration of large multinational companies like IBM, Cisco, and others. The US is the single largest country for the enterprise video market.

– The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of SMEs who are looking for better collaborations and shift of large enterprises towards enhanced modes of video conferencing and content management rooms. A survey conducted by ActiveCampaign revealed that more than 41% of SMEs use enhanced modes of video conferencing software for marketing.

– The medium and large sized corporations are highly focusing on their core competencies where they are most likely to outsource the IT solutions which are expected to boost the market in the region over the forecast period.

– Besides, the surge in cost associated with the setup of IT infrastructure and mobility has led to the increased utilization of managed mobility services, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Enterprise Video Market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players, and the global market is expected to be consolidated in nature. Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. Adobe Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Avaya, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Vbrick Systems, Inc., Mediaplatform, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kaltura Inc., and Ooyala, Inc. are some of the major players present in the current market.

– June 2019 – LogMeIn Inc. announced the partnership with Dolby Laboratories to support their recent release of GoTo Room video conferencing software. The enables featuring the virtual conference rooms based on Dolby hardware and LogMeIn’s GoToMeeting software.

– March 2019 – InPlayer announced that they had joined the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace as a premier partner to provide a deeper level of integration with Kaltura’s platform.

– February 2019 – Kaltura launched a new video technology marketplace that allows customers to extend their video experiences by leveraging partner products and technologies already integrated with the Kaltura platform.

Companies Mentioned:

– Adobe Inc.

– Brightcove, Inc.

– Avaya, Inc.

– Vidyo, Inc.

– Vbrick Systems, Inc

– Mediaplatform, Inc.

– Polycom, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Kaltura Inc.

– Ooyala, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Size of Organizations

4.3.2 Increasing Need for Real Time Communication

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Deployment

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Video Conferencing

5.1.2 Video Content Management

5.1.3 Webcasting

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Components

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Healthcare

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT & Telecommunications

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Other End-User Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

