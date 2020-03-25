Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Mobility in Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). After the shutdown of 2G and the rapid advancement of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), manufacturing establishments turned towards mobility solutions for help. Mobility solution in case of the manufacturing sector is very useful as it can monitor several parameters remotely.

– Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has accelerated the use-cases of enterprise mobility in manufacturing. IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles and manage warehouses as well as inventories. With the help of technologies like Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, industrial Big Data analytics, and cybersecurity, the IIoT is delivering uncompromised levels of efficiency and performance to its users. As a result, this is changing the way people communicate and operate in a manufacturing environment.

– Appropriate authentication needs to be in place within all mobile channels, with access to the corporate network controlled at the correct levels. This will also involve the management of separate user identities in certain cases. Enterprise applications must then be secured to prevent data leakage when being used on personal devices. Thus, security vulnerability is the factor discouraging the market growth.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Mobility in Manufacturing Market Report

The modern manufacturing establishments are generally spread over vast areas. Manufacturing environments such as oil & gas refineries, metal processing industries, and automobile industries operate in insanely large spaces. People working in such manufacturing environment often depend on mobile communication for multiple purposes.

Key Market Trends

Smartphones to Dominate the Market

– A smartphone enables the quick capture of information, eliminating the need to find paper to write it down. Employees are able to record information, take screenshots, take and upload photos, access and update system data, consult manuals, access and update inventory, and complete work orders.

– It’s also possible to set up notification alerts for a variety of situations, such as appointments, updates and other events.

– Productivity applications deliver professionals with the services they need to work productively, manage time, and meet deadlines. Employers can also use productivity applications to monitor employee activity, which can improve production.

– An inventory application connects to a central database, giving employees mobile access to the information. Additional capabilities of these applications include creating and scanning barcodes and placing orders from the field.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to WEF’s “The Readiness for the Future of Production Report 2018”, Singapore is an ‘early leader’ in its manufacturing transformations. The city-state is the world’s fourth-largest exporter of high-tech goods.

– Moreover, the Japanese government has launched a Society 5.0 initiative, which invites enterprises to ‘come up with brand-new and innovative ideas, to provide the world with solutions’. Also, as the country’s population is growing towards the older side, the industrial transformation is underway These instances indicate the need for mobility solutions.

– There’s cultural readiness for APAC, along with emerging technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, that are driving the pace of change.

Competitive Landscape

The industry is fragmented with most of the players providing enterprise mobility solutions across all sectors, including the manufacturing sector. Vendors are releasing the latest versions of mobility software to keep up with the latest technological developments, such as Industry 4.0.

– May 2019 – Pegasystems acquired In The Chat (ITC), an enterprise-grade digital customer service platform provider that unifies text messaging, social media, live chat, email, messengers, and chatbots into a seamless conversation with customers. ITC will be integrated with Pega’s AI-powered customer engagement solutions, providing clients with a seamless, future-proof way to connect with customers.

– February 2019 – Stratix Corporation announced it has joined the Android Enterprise Recommended program for managed service providers. The Google-led program is aimed towards giving customers more confidence in deploying Android and ensuring their enterprise mobility deployment is as consistent and as current as possible.

Companies Mentioned:

– Blackberry

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Apteligent

– McAfee Inc

– Microsoft Corporation

– MobileIron, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

– TCS Private Limited

– Tech Mahindra

– Tylr Mobile, Inc.

– VMware

– Workspot, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has Accelerated the Use-cases in the Market.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Vulnerability for Manufacturing Vendors is Discouraging the Market Growth.

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Smartphones

5.1.2 Laptops

5.1.3 Tablets

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Blackberry

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.4 Apteligent

6.1.5 McAfee Inc

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 MobileIron, Inc.

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 SAP SE

6.1.10 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

6.1.11 TCS Private Limited

6.1.12 Tech Mahindra

6.1.13 Tylr Mobile, Inc.

6.1.14 VMware

6.1.15 Workspot, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

