In 2017, the global Customer Care BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

In today’s busi

ness parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

This report focuses on the global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Concentrix (Convergys)

Alorica

Atento

Acticall (Sitel)

Arvato

Sykes Enterprises

TeleTech Holdings

Transcom

Serco

HKT Teleservices

Comdata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise CCO

Cloud-based CCO

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Care BPO are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise CCO

1.4.3 Cloud-based CCO

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom & IT

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.5.5 Government & Public

1.5.6 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size

2.2 Customer Care BPO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Care BPO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customer Care BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customer Care BPO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Care BPO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in China

7.3 China Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

7.4 China Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in India

10.3 India Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

10.4 India Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Customer Care BPO Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Teleperformance

12.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development

12.2 Concentrix (Convergys)

12.2.1 Concentrix (Convergys) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.2.4 Concentrix (Convergys) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Concentrix (Convergys) Recent Development

12.3 Alorica

12.3.1 Alorica Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.3.4 Alorica Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Alorica Recent Development

12.4 Atento

12.4.1 Atento Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.4.4 Atento Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Atento Recent Development

12.5 Acticall (Sitel)

12.5.1 Acticall (Sitel) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.5.4 Acticall (Sitel) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Acticall (Sitel) Recent Development

12.6 Arvato

12.6.1 Arvato Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Arvato Recent Development

12.7 Sykes Enterprises

12.7.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.7.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development

12.8 TeleTech Holdings

12.8.1 TeleTech Holdings Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.8.4 TeleTech Holdings Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TeleTech Holdings Recent Development

12.9 Transcom

12.9.1 Transcom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.9.4 Transcom Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Transcom Recent Development

12.10 Serco

12.10.1 Serco Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction

12.10.4 Serco Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Serco Recent Development

12.11 HKT Teleservices

12.12 Comdata

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

