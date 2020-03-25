Market Overview

The Automotive Automatic Transmission Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The automotive transmission system has many advantages, apart from performing the simple purpose of transferring an engine’s power to the wheels.

– The demand for automotive automatic transmission vehicles has been growing for over past three years, especially in the developing countries, such as India, China, etc., due to heavy traffic and congestion, and overcrowded streets.

– The share of automatic cars in China is about 50%, and in established markets, like the United States, Japan, and South Korea, the share is 80%-90%.

– The major types of automatic transmission systems used in the vehicles are automated manual, continuously variable transmission, and dual clutch transmission, among others.

– Lack of awareness among customers regarding the numerous benefits of the automatic transmission has been driving the growth of the manual transmission market so far.

– Asia-Pacific is projected to capture a significant market share in the automotive automatic transmission market in the coming years, and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– The Asia-Pacific region has been gradually becoming a hub for alternative fuel passenger cars, especially electric, with China and Japan as the frontrunners.

– According to General Motors, with the growing environmental concerns and strict fuel economy norms, the available manual transmission system cars may decline, in turn, resulting in the rise in demand for automatic transmission systems.

– Governments in the region are also trying to promote the sales of alternative fuel vehicles, through incentives and tax deductions, and fuel-efficient vehicles, which is expected to propel the demand for automotive automatic transmission in the region.

Scope of the Report

The automotive automatic transmission system market has been segmented by type, fuel type, and vehicle type.

Key Market Trends

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The company’s main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China, India, and the ASEAN countries, are anticipated to witness high demand for automatic cars, especially India, with the continually growing vehicle population.

In India, the demand for automatic transmission cars and SUVs has significantly increased over the past three years.

During 2014-2015, the sales of passenger cars with automatic transmission accounted for 5% of the total sales. By the end of 2018, this figure increased to 12% of the total passenger car sales, accounting to about 3.7 lakh units a year. Maruti Suzuki was the largest producer of automatic cars in India, with sales accounting to over 1.5 lakh units in 2018.

Almost 80% of the cars sold in India are under the price range of 12 lakhs. Within this price range, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Toyota’s Yaris, and Honda’s Amaze are the top-selling automatic transmission cars in the country.

Although most Indian buyers prefer a manual SUV, the demand for automatic transmission SUVs has increased over the past two years. Most of the premium SUV models available in the Indian market, such as Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q-Series, BMW X-Series, etc., have an automatic transmission as a standard system.

In the light of the worsening road conditions, advancements in technology, growing preference toward economy and convenience, and rising demand for fuel-efficient cars, the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive automatic transmission market is highly consolidated, with major players, like Denso, ZF, Continental AG, Eaton, Magna International, and Aisin Seiki, dominating the market. Transmission system manufacturers are motivated to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising on the performance of the vehicle. Dealers are focusing on globalization and innovating products to obey the emission norms. For this reason, dealers are working with native partners, and OEMs are focusing on developing new technologies to save manufacturing costs, while offering effective technologies in the market.

