Market Overview

The Global Analytics as a Service Market was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 45.87 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The evolution of technological tools has enabled solutions to be delivered as a service. Owing to this, Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS) have emerged as potential growth opportunities for analytics service providers.

– The era of industry 4.0 and its adoption by almost all the sectors globally are driving the organisation to move on the cloud. The automation is creating a massive amount of data on day to day basis. The collected data is then analysed for the pattern, and it is used for predicting future incidences. This opportunity is increasing with the commercialisation of IoT enabled Devices.

– The analytics offers optimisation of complex operations like logistics for almost all the industries to reduce the production cost. The performance of the internal assets helps in increasing the profit margin for the organisations. In addition to enabling historical data analysis, predictive analytics, which manufacturers can use to schedule predictive maintenance. This allows manufacturers to prevent costly asset breakdowns and avoid unexpected downtime.

– These are the major factors driving the growth for analytics as a service market. However, the increasing data breach incidences are restricting the organisation from adopting cloud services due to privacy concerns. Also, the uncertainty of the return on investment for these services is limiting the analytics as a service market.

Scope of the Global Analytics as a Service Market Report

The scope of the study for analytics as a service market has considered the applications of analytics in both SMEs and LEs in a wide range of End-user verticals globally. Whereas, the after-sales services are not considered for market estimation.

Key Market Trends

Telecom and IT Segment to Grow Significantly

– The telecom analytics type of business intelligence satisfies the optimisation of the complex needs of the telecom industry. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximising profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

– The digital report 2019 have stated that there is a growth of 9% in the number of active social media users in the year 2019 from the previous year. Also, the data on the internet is moving towards video form. Hence, its the challenge for the telecom and IT companies for its analysis. The rising number of active social media users are giving rise to the sentiment analysis of the population.

– Analytics is applied to telecommunications to improve visibility and gain real insight into the core operations and internal processes of the organisation. It also helps in gaining knowledge of market conditions, spot trends even before they emerge and then establishes forecasts based on the insights gained. Big data is now playing a significant role in this.

– Moreover, The Internet World Stats has stated that the number of IoT connected devices is expected to rise over 50 billion devices by 2020, creating terabytes of data that need to be managed, stored, and analysed. On the other hand, the rise in the use of wearable devices has also made analytics as a service providers cater to rising data volumes.

North America Region to Hold the Largest Share

– North America occupies the largest market share, mainly owing to the presence of many market players in the region and the rising demand for the analytics platform. The growth of machine-to-machine communication (M2M) has also opened doors for cloud solutions in the region, with the United States being one of the largest cloud solutions market in the world.

– A majority of the large equipment manufacturers have local data centres for computing needs, as they operate and deploy their equipment globally. Thus, the manufacturers require analytics solutions to help maintain a track of the facilities.

– According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2018 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, over 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the analytics in the country.

– The Canadian e-commerce industry also offers a helping hand for boosting the demand for big data solutions. According to the Worldpay, Canadian e-commerce sales have crossed the mark of USD 50 billion in the year 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 80 billion by the year 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Analytics services have the potential to shift rivalry, opening up numerous new avenues for differentiation and value-added services. The huge expansion of capabilities in the analytics technology also push the companies to keep up with rivals and give away too much of the improved product performance, an environment that escalates costs and erodes industry profitability. The major Analytics solution providers are acquiring or investing in new startups and technologies that support their overall product offerings.

– October 2018 – IBM Corporation acquired Red Hat Inc. With this acquisition, IBM became one of the top hybrid cloud providers in the world, offering companies the only open cloud solution that may unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses. In line with these developments in the mid-October, IBM unveiled the world’s first multi-cloud management technology to make it easier to manage, move, and integrate apps across different cloud computing infrastructures with increased visibility of business processes, governance, and security.

– May 2018 – Oracle Corporation signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralises data science tools, projects, and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Oracle embeds AI and machine learning capabilities across its Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, including big data, analytics, and security operations, to enable digital transformations.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

– SAS Institute

– Accenture PLC

– Google Inc.

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– Opera Solutions LLC

– Atos SE

– Host Analytics Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technology Snapshot

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Cloud Adoption and Rise in the Data Volume Generated

4.4.2 Increasing Demand for Improving Organization’s Internal Efficiency

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Data Security Concerns

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Enterprise Size

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.6 SAS Institute

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 Google Inc.

6.1.9 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.10 Opera Solutions LLC

6.1.11 Atos SE

6.1.12 Host Analytics Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

