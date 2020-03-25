The Global 5G Baseband Chip Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Baseband Chip development in United States, Europe and China.

5G (from “5th Generation”) is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications. It succeeds the 4G (LTE-A, WiMax), 3G (UMTS, LTE) and 2G (GSM) systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity.

Baseband manufacturers will launch 5G baseband chips one after another, so far only Qualcomm and Huawei have been put into commercial use.

In 2018, the global 5G Baseband Chip market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Huawei Technologies

Samsung

Intel

MTK

Unisoc

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Mode 5G Chip

Multi-Mode 5G Chip

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Phone

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Baseband Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Baseband Chip development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

