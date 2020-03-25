Market Overview

The Global 3D 4D Technology Market was valued at USD 197.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 484.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Incorporating new and advanced products into existing work environments to simplify tasks is increasingly becoming an essential tool for enhancing business process efficiency. 3D/4D Technology products provide flexibility, even in the most complex of work environments.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312903

– The use of this technology helps in generating accurate information before the final production, to avoid flawed outcomes, and thus, reduce production cost and time.

– 3D/4D technology, which was once used primarily for entertainment, is now increasingly being used across various industries such as healthcare, education and construction, in turn, driving the market. In addition to this, producing or manufacturing individualized parts and components, to cater to small-scale industry requirements, is significantly contributing to the growth of the current 3D/4D technology market.

– Among various verticals of 3D technology, 3D printing plays a significant role in the development of the market. Increasing investments in R&D for the development of new systems and increasing applications of 3D printing is the driving force for the 3D/4D technology market. However, the market has been facing a slowdown in recent years. The restraining factors are cost and the availability of raw products, as well as a lack of availability of 3D content.

– In 2018, a study conducted by 3D Hubs, a network of manufacturing services, revealed that 3D printers & software and 3D printing service providers acquired more than 50% share of the 3D 4D Technology market, by segment.Scope of the Global 3D 4D Technology Market Report

The scope of 3D 4D technology market study is segmented by products, end-user industry, and geography. 3D has reached beyond its existing scope to enter the fields of various end-user verticals such as healthcare, industrial manufacturing and education among others to provide a wide range of assistive services to ease the operational efficiency and result in cost-effective production. By products, the market studied is segmented into 3D sensors, 3D integrated circuits, 3D transistors, 3D printer, and 3D gaming. By end-user industry, the market studied is segmented into healthcare, entertainment & media, education, government, industrial, and consumer electronics, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Applications of 3D Printing Across Various End-user Industries

– 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing (AM), also known as Rapid Manufacturing (RM) and Rapid Prototyping (RP), works by building up solid objects layer by layer in a manner similar to a 2D printer with the “printed” layers stacked on top of each other.

– A new technology or invention can be evaluated by considering its applications and positive influence on human life and society. The increase in the application of 3D printers is accelerating the rate of growth of the market. The use of 3D printers is spread across various industries. Automotive and aerospace industries hold a significant share of 3D printer applications.

– Prototyping is estimated to occupy 55% of the 3D printing market in the current scenario. It enables testing before sending the final designs to manufacturers, as well as provides a clear demonstration of the products for sales and collaborations.

– A study conducted by Sculpteo revealed that more than 70% of companies had increased their investments in 3D printing in 2018 when compared to 49% in 2017, and around 93% of companies were able to gain a competitive advantage like reducing time-to-market, support for shorter production runs.Europe is expected to Follow North America in Market Share

– Americas is the major region for the growth of 3D and 4D technology in terms of revenues, followed by Europe. The market in Europe is witnessing substantial growth with the rapid adoption of 3D technology in applications, like healthcare, education, and consumer electronics.

– Healthcare expenditure is on the rise with more than 80% of it being publicly funded. In health care, 3D printing is used in reconstructive surgery. During the forecast period, the healthcare vertical is expected to witness lucrative growth as more 3D products are used for modeling and proper diagnosis.

– German multinational conglomerate company, Siemens is manufacturing products, like Orbic 3D with functionality for intraoperative 3D imaging in surgeries. Olympus is providing 3D imaging solution for clinical surgeries with more light-sensitive images and greater depth of field, along with the elimination of manual operating.

– In 2018, Quadpack Industries had invested over USD 227.2 thousand in 3D printing technology for their UK research & design facility. Cobod, a developer of modular 3D construction printers, printed the first building in Copenhagen, Europe, to illustrate the advancement of 3D technology. This building is presently used as office space for the harbor industry surrounding it.Competitive Landscape

The 3D 4D Technology Market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players in their respective industries with their technological expertise. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. 3D Systems Corporation, Dolby Laboratories, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Barco N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Stratus’s, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Sony Corporation are some of the major players present in the current market.

– February 2019 – Xerox acquired Vader Systems, the New York-based metal additive manufacturing company. This acquisition will enable Xerox to offer its customers access to low-cost metal AM with more metals. Vader Systems is the manufacturer of the world’s 1st commercial liquid metal 3D printer.

– January 2019 – Adobe acquired 3D software company, Allegorithmic, makers of Substance, the industry standard for 3D textures and material creation for Gaming and Entertainment. This is expected to empower video game creators, VFX artists working in film and television, designers and marketers to deliver the next generation of immersive experiences.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– 3D Systems Corporation

– Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Barco N.V.

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Stratus’s, Inc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sony Corporation

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/3d-4d-technology-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Applications of 3D Technology Across Various End-User Industries

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for 3D Technology in the Entertainment Industry

4.3.3 Increased Investment in R&D to Drive Development of Cost-Effective 3D Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Product Associated Costs and Availability of 3D Printing Materials

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 3D Sensors

5.1.2 3D Integrated Circuits

5.1.3 3D Transistors

5.1.4 3D Printer

5.1.5 3D Gaming

5.1.6 Other Products

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Entertainment & Media

5.2.3 Education

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.3 LG Electronics Inc.

6.1.4 Barco N.V.

6.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 Autodesk, Inc.

6.1.7 Stratus’s, Inc.

6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.9 Sony Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312903

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155