According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global generic oncology drug market size reached US$ 22.6 Billion in 2018. Cancer is a lifestyle disease which is characterized by the rapid and uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that invade nearby tissues and result in the formulation of a tumor. Over the years, cancer has emerged as one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide; however, prognosis has improved with advancements in treatment. On account of the complexity of cancer care and high cost associated with cancer treatment, various pharmaceutical companies are taking an interest in the development of generic oncology drugs. These drugs are bioequivalent of brand-name medicines that provide similar pharmacological effects, including safety, efficacy, dosage, intended use, side effect and route of administration. The availability of oncology generics can further improve cancer treatment outcomes by increasing drug adherence among patients.

Global Generic Oncology Market Trends:

Owing to the rising geriatric population and environmental degradation, the prevalence of cancer has increased around the world. As a result, governments in numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of generic oncology drugs as a cost-containment measure. They are also financing cancer-related research and development (R&D) activities and investing in the production of anti-cancer drugs which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the global generic oncology drug market.

Moreover, these drugs play a pivotal role in cancer treatment since some of the anti-cancer drugs are only available in the form of generics. Apart from this, generic drugs generally require low capital investments as the companies only incur the manufacturing cost without any expenditure on drug discovery, drug development, advertising and distribution of free samples. Further, several branded oncology drugs are anticipated to lose patent protection in the upcoming years, which will provide lucrative opportunities to generic oncology drug manufacturers. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 39.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 9.6% during 2019-2024.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Generic Drug Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Trends

6.3 Top Generic Oncology Drugs

6.4 Price Analysis

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America

8 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles

9 Generic Oncology Drug Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow (Tablets)

9.3 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)

9.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.5 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Other Capital Investments

11 Loans and Financial Assistance

12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis

