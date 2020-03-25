Generic Injectables Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025
According to the IMARC Group, the global generic injectables market value is projected to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Generic injectables yield the same therapeutic effects as their innovator counterparts since they have similar active ingredients, strength, quality, performance, intended use and dosage. They allow the transportation of drugs directly into the body, in the liquid form, thereby reducing the frequency of dosage administration, without compromising on the effectiveness of the treatment. A high degree of quality and care in the manufacturing, packaging, storage and distribution of injectables is obligatory as they can be toxic and are vulnerable to contamination. Generic injectables are more effective than their oral counterparts and are preferred when the patients are unable to take medicines by mouth or have poor intestinal absorption.
Global Generic Injectables Market Trends:
The production of generic injectables is time- and cost-efficient as they do not require extensive marketing, testing and research due to the established safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts. The governments of various countries are also supporting the manufacturing of generic injectables as they help in reducing the overall costs for patients, as well as healthcare providers. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, has increased the sales of generic injectables. They help in maximizing patient compliance without compromising the effectiveness of the treatment. Moreover, the leading generic drug companies are bolstering research and development (R&D) activities, engaging in acquisitions, or building their capabilities to develop complex and differentiated products. For instance, Mylan Inc. acquired the Agila injectables business from Strides Arcolab Limited to expand and strengthen its existing injectables portfolio. Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing drug shortages and rising patent expiry of several drugs.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/generic-injectables-market
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Generic Drug Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
5.5 Major Players
6 Global Generic Drug Delivery Market
6.1 Oral
6.2 Injectables
6.3 Dermal/Topical
6.4 Inhalers
7 Global Generic Injectables Market
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Performance
7.3 Market Breakup by Region
7.4 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area
7.5 Market Breakup by Container
7.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.7 Market Forecast
7.8 SWOT Analysis
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Strengths
7.8.3 Weaknesses
7.8.4 Opportunities
7.8.5 Threats
7.9 Value Chain Analysis
7.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.10.4 Degree of Competition
7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
8 Global Generic Injectables Market: Performance of Key Regions
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market by Therapeutic Area
9.1 Oncology
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Anaesthesia
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Anti-infectives
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Parenteral Nutrition
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Cardiovascular
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market by Container
10.1 Vials
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Ampoules
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Premix
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Prefilled Syringes
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market by Distribution Channel
11.1 Hospitals
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Retail Pharmacy
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Global Generic Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Structure
12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
13 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
14.3 Plant Machinery
14.4 Machinery Pictures
14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
14.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
14.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
14.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
14.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
14.10 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Key Player Profiles
17.1 Hospira (Pfizer)
17.1.1 Company Overview
17.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.1.3 Financials
17.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Fresenius Kabi
17.2.1 Company Overview
17.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.2.3 Financials
17.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Hikma
17.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Financials
17.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.4 Sandoz (Novartis)
17.4.1 Company Overview
17.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.4.3 Financials
17.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.5 Sagent
17.5.1 Company Overview
17.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.5.3 Financials
17.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.6 Sanofi
17.6.1 Company Overview
17.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.6.3 Financials
17.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.7 Baxter
17.7.1 Company Overview
17.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.7.3 Financials
17.7.4 SWOT Analysis
Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/generic-injectables-market/requestsample
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- Generic Injectables Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025 - March 25, 2020
- Canada Generic Drug Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025 - March 25, 2020
- Generic Oncology Drugs Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024 - March 25, 2020