According to the IMARC Group, the global generic injectables market value is projected to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Generic injectables yield the same therapeutic effects as their innovator counterparts since they have similar active ingredients, strength, quality, performance, intended use and dosage. They allow the transportation of drugs directly into the body, in the liquid form, thereby reducing the frequency of dosage administration, without compromising on the effectiveness of the treatment. A high degree of quality and care in the manufacturing, packaging, storage and distribution of injectables is obligatory as they can be toxic and are vulnerable to contamination. Generic injectables are more effective than their oral counterparts and are preferred when the patients are unable to take medicines by mouth or have poor intestinal absorption.

Global Generic Injectables Market Trends:

The production of generic injectables is time- and cost-efficient as they do not require extensive marketing, testing and research due to the established safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts. The governments of various countries are also supporting the manufacturing of generic injectables as they help in reducing the overall costs for patients, as well as healthcare providers. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, has increased the sales of generic injectables. They help in maximizing patient compliance without compromising the effectiveness of the treatment. Moreover, the leading generic drug companies are bolstering research and development (R&D) activities, engaging in acquisitions, or building their capabilities to develop complex and differentiated products. For instance, Mylan Inc. acquired the Agila injectables business from Strides Arcolab Limited to expand and strengthen its existing injectables portfolio. Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing drug shortages and rising patent expiry of several drugs.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Generic Drug Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 Major Players

6 Global Generic Drug Delivery Market

6.1 Oral

6.2 Injectables

6.3 Dermal/Topical

6.4 Inhalers

7 Global Generic Injectables Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Region

7.4 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

7.5 Market Breakup by Container

7.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Strengths

7.8.3 Weaknesses

7.8.4 Opportunities

7.8.5 Threats

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.10.4 Degree of Competition

7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Global Generic Injectables Market: Performance of Key Regions

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market by Therapeutic Area

9.1 Oncology

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Anaesthesia

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Anti-infectives

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Parenteral Nutrition

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Cardiovascular

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market by Container

10.1 Vials

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Ampoules

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Premix

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Prefilled Syringes

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Hospitals

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Retail Pharmacy

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

12 Global Generic Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

13 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Machinery Pictures

14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Other Capital Investments

15 Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis

17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Hospira (Pfizer)

17.1.1 Company Overview

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Financials

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Fresenius Kabi

17.2.1 Company Overview

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Financials

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Hikma

17.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Financials

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Sandoz (Novartis)

17.4.1 Company Overview

17.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.4.3 Financials

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Sagent

17.5.1 Company Overview

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Financials

17.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.6 Sanofi

17.6.1 Company Overview

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Financials

17.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.7 Baxter

17.7.1 Company Overview

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Financials

17.7.4 SWOT Analysis

