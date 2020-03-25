The Garment Zipper Market 2020 Global Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2025 report offers an in-depth analysis of the Garment Zipper Market. It presents segment, cost structure, and different growth drivers of the Garment Zipper Market and explains the major key elements of the market.

Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.

According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.

When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.

The global Garment Zipper market is valued at 12000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Garment Zipper market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Garment Zipper Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

This report also projects a value of Garment Zipper and sales volume in the global market with key regions and competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. Following is the key regions are covered in this trending report- Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of USA, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

This research report categorizes the global Garment Zipper market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Garment Zipper market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Garment Zipper market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Garment Zipper market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Garment Zipper companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Garment Zipper submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Market size by Product

Metal Zipper

Nylon Zipper

Plastic Zipper

Others

Market size by End User

Male

Female

