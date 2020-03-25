The Garbage Bag market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Garbage Bag market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Garbage Bag market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Garbage Bag Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Garbage Bag market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Garbage Bag market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Garbage Bag market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective garbage bags for collecting waste. These macroeconomic factors are anticipated to positively impact the demand for HDPE garbage bags in Europe. Furthermore, improvement in Europe’s economic performance and the rising standards of living of the middle income population group is expected to strengthen the sale of HDPE garbage bags.

Biodegradable plastic garbage bags such as HDPE bags are made up of domestic biomass materials, which reduce dependency on oil and provide a domestic solution to plastic resin or film manufacturers. They are also easier to recycle and can be used more frequently. Moreover, with the mounting pressure of consumers and legislators to address the environmental issues caused by harmful garbage bags, the demand for HDPE garbage bags is anticipated to grow significantly over the assessed period. Demand for premium garbage bags is likely to gain traction particularly in the advanced economies of Germany and the U.K. Two major trends fuelling their sales are their stretchable strength and odour control nature. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these features. This particular factor is creating robust development in the HDPE garbage bag segment.

Increasing taxation and stringent government policies pertaining to the ban of HDPE plastic bags is anticipated to hinder its growth during the projected period

The government of Europe is actively imposing regulations in order to restrict sales of lightweight bags, with various countries such as France and Italy enforcing a complete ban on single-use HDPE plastic bags. These bans on plastic bags can help mitigate harmful impacts on the environment particularly oceans, rivers, lakes, and the wildlife inhabiting them. This is one of the major restraints faced by HDPE plastic garbage bags, which is influencing manufacturers to shift to the production of eco-friendly and green plastic garbage bags. Governments across Europe are increasing taxation and imposing extra charges on the use of plastic garbage bags. Customers at large retail outlets and convenience stores are charged extra for plastic garbage bags. Such initiatives play a major role in reducing consumption of HDPE garbage bags and compel manufacturers to shift production towards more eco-friendly and biodegradable garbage bags.

